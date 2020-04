GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — A man died in a small plane crash between Springfield and Strafford on Sunday, April 19.

Deputies responded to the scene of the crash around 4:30 p.m. near North Farm Road 213.

Greene County officials say the plane was homemade.

There was no other passengers on board.

Courtesy of KOLR

This is an ongoing investigation. KOLR will post updates.