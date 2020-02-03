Man dies in fireworks accident immediately following Chiefs Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police reported Monday morning that a man attempting to light commercial-grade fireworks in an improvised mortar died Sunday night after suffering a catastrophic head injury.

Police say this happened at 9:17 p.m. in the 9800 block of Richmond. The Kansas City Chiefs had just won Super Bowl LIV, with the game ending at 9:15 p.m.

Further details about the victim or any other injuries related to that incident haven’t been released yet.

KCPD said there were also 163 reports of illegal gunfire that they’re following up on. The shots were fired between 5:30 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.

At the city’s biggest entertainment district, KCPD says there were 20,000 people at Power and Light for a Super Bowl watch party. Police made a total of 14 arrests and ejected 45 people from the district. The Kansas City Fire Department responded to 24 medical incidents during and after the game.