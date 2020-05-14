Man Dies in Crash on Main Street

JOPLIN–On May 14, 2020 at approximately 1:28 P.M. officers were dispatched to 23rd St & Main St. for an injury crash.

The initial investigation shows one northbound vehicle crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and struck a SUV that was traveling southbound. The northbound passenger car was occupied by three people, all were transported to a local hospital where one adult male was pronounced deceased. The southbound vehicle was occupied by one person was sought medical attention at a local hospital.

Joplin Police Major Crash Team is on scene now investigating this crash. Updates will be released as they become available.