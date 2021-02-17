Man dies after falling through ice on Grand Lake

by: Deja Bickham

GRAND LAKE — The Grand River Dam Authority says the body of a 53-year-old man has been recovered after he fell through the ice on Grand Lake.

Just before 9:15 Monday evening, GRDA received information from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, that a man had fallen through the ice near Port Duncan on Grand Lake’s Monkey Island.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, they located the individual near a dock, in the water. According to GRDA Police, the man appeared to have gone out on the ice to retrieve a dog who had fallen through ice, before falling in himself.

