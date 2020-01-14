Man dies after being cut in the neck, suspect behind bars

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say a 19-year-old man died after being cut in the neck.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of North Spruce, shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

They found Vincent Venturella suffering from being a severe laceration to the neck. He died at a hospital on Monday.

Police learned there had been a disturbance at the home between the victim and Morgan Prager, 24, of Pittsburg, Kansas. Prager is the brother of the victim’s ex-girlfriend.

Investigators say Prager cut Vemturella with a knife and then fled.

When Wichita police found out Prager is from Pittsburg, they contacted Pittsburg police who arrested Prager.

He was transported to Wichita and booked into the Sedgwick County jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.