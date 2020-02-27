Man dies after being closed in suitcase by girlfriend in Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WESH) (WFLA) —A woman has been placed under arrest after detectives said a man died from being zipped into a suitcase for hours.

Officials were called to a home on Frantz Lane in Winter Park around 1 p.m. on Monday.

According to investigators, Jorge Torres Jr. was found dead in a suitcase that he had been zipped into and left in for several hours.

Detectives arrested Sarah Boone on second-degree murder charges.

Officials said Boone and Torres were drinking when Boone said the pair decided to play a game of hide and seek. Officials said Boone told them she went upstairs where she later passed out and woke up to multiple phone calls.

According to a police report, Boone realized Torres was still in the suitcase when she couldn’t find him in their home.

Investigators said they found video on Boone’s phone in which Torres, from inside the suitcase, is yelling to the woman and stating that he can not breathe.

The arrest report said Boone replied on the tape, “That’s what you do when you choke me,” and when he said he couldn’t breathe again she said: “That’s on you. Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me.”

Officials said Torres could be seen trying to get out by pushing the suitcase.