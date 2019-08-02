Man crashes vehicle into building, nearly hits child and pregnant woman

A Joplin man is facing multiple charges after crashing a stolen van into a building, narrowly missing a child and pregnant woman.

Timothy Wright, 32, is arrested for fourth degree assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, and 1st degree tampering.

It all started on Thursday morning when a Joplin Police officer saw a blue van speeding and tried to pull it over. The van sped off, but the officer did not chase it due to safety concerns in the area.

The same car was involved in a call on Wednesday around 15th Street and Kansas Avenue. The officer found the van in that area, and got permission to search an apartment that witnesses saw Wright run inside of.

After investigating more, police found out that the vehicle was stolen and that Wright had crashed it into the building. It almost hit a child and a pregnant woman who were sleeping inside, coming within inches of their heads. The investigation is on-going.