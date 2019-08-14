Man charged with kidnapping daughter of the woman whose body was found near Noel

NOEL, Mo.— A Noel man is charged with kidnapping the daughter of the woman whose body was found in a suitcase last month.

Mahamud Tooxoow Mahamed, 37, a Somali national, was charged in federal court Tuesday. Mahamed is not in federal custody and is considered a fugitive. He was 29-year-old Jessica McCormack’s partner.

McCormack and her three daughters had been missing since early July. McCormack’s body was found on July 29th, on Highway-59, between Noel and Lanagan. Authorities are still investigating her death.

Previous story: Body Found Along Hwy 59 Identified; UPDATE: Woman’s Three Children Located Safe

Then on August 8th, the children, Siah Casillas, 4, twenty-month-old Saidah Noor, and seven-month-old Intisar Mahamed were found in Iowa. Mahamed had taken the children to stay with a friend in Des Moines.

A few days later, Mahamed disappeared, leaving a note saying he couldn’t care for the kids anymore. That’s when authorities were called and the children were taken into protective custody.

One of the children is known to be Mahamed’s daughter. He did not have permission to take Siah Casillas out of state, leading to the kidnapping charges. The third child’s father has not been positively identified yet.