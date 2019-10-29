Man charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action in Carthage

On Sunday, October 27, 2019, Jasper County Deputies were called to Mercy Hospital in Carthage, MO.

This was in reference to a male with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim, Kyle Maxwell, 33, of Carl Junction, was not giving much information on what had occurred.

During the investigation, it was determined that an altercation took place at 1926 County Road 155 Carthage, MO earlier that day. During the altercation, Maxwell was shot.

The suspect, Stefan D. Hukill, 30, of Carthage was taken into custody on Monday, October 28, 2019 and charged with 1st degree assault and armed criminal action with a $25,000 bond.

The Investigation is ongoing and more charges and arrests are possible.