Man charged in murder of MacKenna Milhon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – According to Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson, Lonnie Leroy Williams, 32, of Springfield has been charged for the murder of MacKenna Milhon.

Williams’ girlfriend, Olivia Vega, 23, of Springfield, was also charged for tampering with evidence after the murder.

The autopsy showed that Milhon was stabbed to death.

Deputies say Williams stabbed Milhon while the two were having a physical fight.

Investigators say Vega helped Williams burn bloody clothes and hide the knife used to kill Milhon

Deputies say Williams picked Milhon up at the Kum n Go on Kansas Expressway and Norton Road on the night of December 19.

Initially, Williams told deputies he dropped Milhon off that night and didn’t see her again.

Deputies say earlier this week a man told them he and Vega helped Williams get rid of the evidence involved in Milhon’s death.

Investigators interviewed Williams again yesterday, that’s when, according to the probable cause statement, Williams confessed to stabbing Milhon, after she hit him while he was driving north of Springfield.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

He is being held without bail.

Patterson said First-degree murder is punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Vega is charged with one count of E felony for tampering with physical evidence.

Sheriff Arnott said, “We continue to extend our thoughts and prayers to the Milhon family. This has been a long and trying couple of weeks for the family and we hope this begins the healing process for them.

I would also like to thank the Prosecutors Office for their assistance with this investigation as well as the collaboration between Greene County Detectives and the Springfield Police Department.”

This is a developing story.