Man charged for making a terrorist threat towards Ozark Junior High School

OZARK, Mo. (KOLR) — A man from Ozark has been charged after making a terroristic threat against Ozark Junior High School Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Russell Hicks has been charged with second-degree making a terrorist threat.

According to Sheriff Brad Cole, Hicks was upset that his son was being bullied at school. Hicks made statements saying, “if the school did not take care of the situation, he would go to the school and shoot all the people in the office.”

The school was placed on lockdown based upon the threat and until authorities found Hicks. Deputies found Hicks around 8:45 Tuesday morning and interviewed him about his statements.

Hicks is currently held in the Christian County Jail on a $100,000 bond.