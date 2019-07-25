Man Charged For Allegedly Raping a Pregnant Woman

A Pittsburg man is facing charges for multiple sex crimes after allegedly raping a pregnant woman.

20-year-old Joshua Caswell is facing two counts of rape, one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and violating a protective order.

This all stems from incidents in November and May, involving a pregnant 19-year-old woman.

The victim says she was sexually assaulted by Caswell, which was her boyfriend at the time.

After the may incident, she filed a protection order.

Caswell allegedly broke that order a few days later by trying to contact the victim.

He’s now in the Crawford County Jail on a $202,000 bond.