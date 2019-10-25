Man calls 911 with bomb threat in Lawrence County

MT. VERNON, Mo. — What one Lawrence County man thought might keep him out of court, will likely send him back to court on more serious charges.

Curtis Allen Collins, 33, originally from the Aurora and Marionville area was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on October 22 for making a terrorist threat in the first degree .

Curtis Allen Collins Lawrence Co. Terrorist threat

The charges arose after Collins made a call to the Lawrence County 911 Dispatch Center located in Monett, threatening to blow up the judicial center and the old county courthouse in Mt. Vernon.

Staff at the 911 Dispatch Center were able to trace the call and determine who had made the threat, which was later determined to be fake.

Collins was transported from the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center in Fulton, Mo. which is a state maximum-security prison for men that is owned and operated by the Missouri Department of Corrections, where he was being held for non-support in arrears of excess of 12 monthly payments of support.

He now is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on October 31 at 1 p.m. on the new charges.