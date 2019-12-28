Man behind bars in Cherokee County on human trafficking charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — A Tulsa man is facing human trafficking charges in Cherokee County after investigators were made aware that a woman missing from Coweta, Oklahoma may be in the area.

Thursday, Cherokee County investigators arrested 29-year-old Gary Ballard.

Detectives say they located the missing woman at an area gentlemen’s club.

She had reportedly been driven from Tulsa by a man, who allegedly physically assaulted her, forced her to dance for money, which he took, and prevented her from contacting her family.

Ballard is being held in the Cherokee County jail on allegations of human trafficking and aggravated kidnapping.

His bond is set at 200 thousand dollars.