Man behind bars for allegedly robbing the 15th Street Walmart

JOPLIN, Mo. — A man is behind bars for allegedly robbing the 15th Street Walmart.

29 year old Darren Shockley is in the Jasper County Jail for felony stealing.

Shockley is accused of walking into the Walmart and threatening the Money Center Clerk.

Court papers say he handed her a five dollar bill with a note written on it–but she couldn’t read it.

That’s when police say Shockley told the woman, he knew where her kids lived.

He made out with over $3,500 and reportedly went to Chili’s before being captured some time later.

He pled not guilty in court today–he’s scheduled to be back in court on March 4th.