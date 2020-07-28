Man behind bars after weekend stabbing

NEVADA, Mo. — A Western Missouri man is being held in the Vernon County Jail without bond in relation to a weekend stabbing.

It happened just before 6 Sunday night in the 400 block of West Walnut in Nevada.

When Nevada Police arrived, they found a man in the street with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was then taken away from the scene by ambulance, then later life-flighted to a Joplin hospital.

19-year-old Steven Wright of Amoret, Missouri was taken into custody at the scene.

He’s facing charges of 1st degree assault and armed criminal action.

If you have any information about the incident, you should contact the Nevada Police Department at 417-667-8477.

You can remain anonymous.