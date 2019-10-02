Man behind bars after Tuesday night police chase

A man is behind bars after running from police at the Seventh Street Wal-Mart.

We caught the chase from our tower camera as they sped down Schifferdecker Avenue.

It all started around 10 Tuesday night when a man was found passed out in his truck in the Wal-Mart parking lot.

The man woke up and Joplin officers say he was obviously not in a good condition to drive.

That’s when the man backed his car into a Joplin patrol car, and sped off — leading officers on a short pursuit. He took police south on Schifferdecker, east on 20th Street then in a neighborhood between 26th Street and 20th Street.

He eventually crashed and officers arrested the man. He is wanted for several felony warrants in Newton and Stone Counties as well as Joplin.

He now faces charges for the chase.