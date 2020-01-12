Man Arrested in Pittsburg for Kidnapping/Aggravated Assault

Pittsburg, Kan.

The Pittsburg Police Department responds to a call of a kidnapping and aggravated assault on Friday.

Around 4:35 P.M. officers received a call of a woman being held against her will at the Sycamore Village Apartment Complex at 2601 N. Joplin Street when a male subject threatened her with a firearm.

The man then made the woman drive him in her vehicle to several spots in town. Authorities arrived to the home, however the two were gone.

However, others were arrested at the residence.

They were identified as Pittsburg resident 19-year-old Andrew Jacob Galloway and 26-year-old Scammon resident Blaze Allen Swank.

Both of those individuals were wanted for crimes.

Officers located the kidnapped woman around 5:10 P.M. near a residence at 9th and Tucker. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old John Fredrick Galloway of West, Mineral, Kansas.

The woman escaped Galloway at that residence which later resulted to him firing a gunshot into her car.

Galloway is currently being held in the Crawford County Jail.

He faces a $25,000 bond, in addition to several other charges some include kidnapping, aggravated assault, and domestic battery.

The woman’s identity is being withheld at this time. This investigation is ongoing.