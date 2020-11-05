Man Arrested in Connection To Leora Hardee Disappearance

A suspect is arrested in the disappearance of a Joplin 14 year old.

An unnamed 19 year man allegedly drove from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin to Joplin around September 17th to pick up Hardee.

Authorities say the pair then drove back to Oconomowoc and had been there ever since. Hardee was brought to the Oconomowoc Police Department on November 2nd and returned to her family the next day.

The 19 year old suspect was arrested on November 4th and is being held in the Waukesha County jail pending criminal charges.