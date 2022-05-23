COFFEYVILLE, Kans. — Authorities have made an arrest in connection to last week’s murder in Coffeyville.

61-year old David Jackson of Coffeyville is being held on First Degree Murder, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Felony Obstruction of Justice, and Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon. Authorities arrested him last Monday at the scene on unrelated charges.

Last Monday, the Kansas City Police Department received a crime line tip that a dead body could be found at 1301 West 7th Street in Coffeyville.

Coffeyville homicide investigation underway

When Coffeyville Police arrived at that address they saw Jackson exit the duplex.

They briefly questioned him before entering the residence where they found the body of 47-year-old Melvin Simpson Jr. of Coffeyville dead from a shooting.