Man arrested for unlawful entry after looking for Trump's help in finding a wife

WASHINGTON (WCMH) - A Canadian man who was looking for President Trump's help finding a wife was arrested outside the White House Wednesday with two bottles of Crown Royal intended for the President.

According to an arrest report obtained by NBC Washington's Scott MacFarlane, it happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday on the east side of the White House.

Secret Service officers noticed a man approach a physical security barrier and move it out of the way. Officers immediately began yelling at the man to step outside the restricted area.

The man allegedly told police he was there to see the President and wanted to deliver two bottles of Crown Royal alcohol to him.

The man, identified as Yianny Georgopoulos, was arrested on a charge of unlawful entry.

According to the arrest report, Georgopoulos told officers he wanted to speak to President Trump to get help finding a wife.

The Secret Service said he also admitted to having previously threatened and stalked family members.