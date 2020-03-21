Closings
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.

Man Arrested for Stealing Truck

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Weir, Kansas man was arrested overnight and is currently being held in the Cherokee County Jail.

The arrest comes after deputies were called to the theft of a 2002 Ford F-150, which was reported stolen in northern Cherokee County late Friday night.

Around 3:30 a.m. deputies discovered the truck in a ditch near Lawton.

A short time later, they located the suspect after residents called about a suspicious man in the area.

As a result of their investigation, 32 year-old Charley Baxter was placed under arrest and is currently being held in lieu of $3,250 bond on allegations of Felony Theft and Driving While Suspended.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories