A Weir, Kansas man was arrested overnight and is currently being held in the Cherokee County Jail.
The arrest comes after deputies were called to the theft of a 2002 Ford F-150, which was reported stolen in northern Cherokee County late Friday night.
Around 3:30 a.m. deputies discovered the truck in a ditch near Lawton.
A short time later, they located the suspect after residents called about a suspicious man in the area.
As a result of their investigation, 32 year-old Charley Baxter was placed under arrest and is currently being held in lieu of $3,250 bond on allegations of Felony Theft and Driving While Suspended.
Man Arrested for Stealing Truck
A Weir, Kansas man was arrested overnight and is currently being held in the Cherokee County Jail.