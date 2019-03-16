News

Man Arrested for Multiple Child Sex Crimes

Posted: Mar 15, 2019 05:25 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 15, 2019 07:29 PM CDT

PITTSBURG, Ks. - A Pittsburg man is arrested for multiple child sex crimes.

22-year-old Gavin Wood has been arrested for two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of rape involving a five year old female.

He's also charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy in a case involving a six year old female.

Police say the incidents started in 2018 at two different residences in town.

Wood is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Crawford County Jail.
 

