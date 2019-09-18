Man arrested for drug trafficking & possession in Joplin

One man is behind bars after officers seize drugs from his car, while he on narcotics.

From the Joplin Police Department:

Wednesday morning around 12:40 an officer while conducting directed patrols in the hotel district observed a suspicious vehicle enter 3510 S. Range Line Road.

The officer investigated the vehicle after running the plate and learning that the driver had a warrant for his arrest.

The driver was identified as Michael Creel, 35, of Buffalo, MO.

He contacted and arrested for the warrant after exiting the vehicle. Creel appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

A K9 Officer was called to the scene with his narcotics detection canine. Drug paraphernalia could be seen in plain view in the vehicle.

After a positive indication of narcotic odor was detected by the canine a search was conducted.

The following contraband was located:

-1,534.7 grams of Methamphetamine (3.3 lbs)

-2,892.6 grams of Marijuana (6.3 lbs)

-Drug paraphernalia was also seized

Creel has been charged with Trafficking Drug 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Intoxicated-Drugs, and arrested for an outstanding warrant for Driving While Intoxicated.