Man arrested for attempting to rob Andy’s Frozen Custard

JOLPIN, Mo. — Joplin police have taken a man into custody in connection to an attempted armed robbery.

24-year-old Kevin Miller is being held in the Joplin City Jail on allegations of first degree armed robbery, armed criminal action, and attempted escape from custody.

Police say just before 10 p.m. Thursday, Miller entered Andy’s Frozen Custard on Range Line wearing a black mask and handed an employee a note. When the employee tried to call police, the suspect showed a knife and lunged at the employee and then left.

No money was taken and no one was hurt. Police were able to track the suspect down not far from the business and took him into custody, but he attempted to escape.

A K-9 officer was able to stop him a short distance away.