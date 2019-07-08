Man arrested after police pursuit through Barton County

On July 4th, Lamar Police Chief Rusty Rives attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop at a traffic light. The driver then failed to stop for Chief Rives’ emergency lights and continued to head South on SE 1st Lane. Due to the vehicle leaving the City Limits of Lamar, Chief Rives canceled his pursuit.

Sgt. Yokley at this time was patrolling KK Highway and attempted to locate the vehicle. By coming back in to the city limits of Lamar, Sgt. Yokley spotted the suspected vehicle passing a vehicle in the turning lane going East on 160 Highway at a high rate of speed. Sgt. Yokley then turned around and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield to emergency lights and increased speed.

The driver led deputies on a 22-minute pursuit that went on city streets and then throughout the South East part of Barton County. During the pursuit, Chief Rives deployed a tire deflation device and successfully deflating three out of four tires on the suspects vehicle. The suspect came to a stop on SE 3rd Lane/ County Rd 134 just North of Thorn Rd in Jasper, MO.

The operator of the vehicle, which was later identified as Jordan Dobbs, was given verbal commands to exit the vehicle. Dobbs complied with the commands and was taken into custody to be transported to the Barton County Jail. At the Barton County Jail, a baggie of methamphetamines fell out of Dobbs’ shorts when asked to exit the patrol car.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is submitting a Probable Cause Statement to Barton County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Smalley for the filing of formal criminal charges of resisting arrest by fleeing, driving while revoked, operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and possession of methamphetamine.