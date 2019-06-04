News

Man arrested, accused of stabbing another man in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing another man in Pittsburg.

Damian Capps, 23, of Girard, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He's being charged with 2nd Degree Attempted Murder. Capps was arrested in Iola. He's currently being held in the Allen County Jail, but will be transported later this week. Capps is being held on a $250,000 bond.

He's accused of stabbing Adam West, 20, on May 25th at 618 W. Martin Street in Pittsburg. West has been released from a Springfield hospital.

