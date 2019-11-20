Man apprehended after making death threat

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is under arrest after making a death threat against his grandfather.

Authorities say, over the weekend, 28 year old Richard R. Clemmons III approached a home on the north side of Joplin with a rifle over his shoulder.

Although he did not know the residents, he told them he was going to kill his grandfather.

They called Jasper County deputies, who arrested Clemmons as he walked away from the home.

They believe Clemmons was under the influence of drugs at the time.

He is charged with attempted unlawful use of a weapon and is being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.

Clemmons is banned from any contact with his grandfather and must turn over any guns in his possession.