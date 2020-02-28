Man and Woman Seriously Injured in Head-on Crash South of Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — An 18-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman are both in serious condition tonight after a head on collision in Carl Junction.

18-year-old Joshua Boles was in a Nissan Maxima on Fir road near CR 303 when the car hit 38-year-old Jillean Mulkey’s Subaru Outback head on. Boles was not wearing a seatbelt but Mulkey was.

Anthony Dobia-Castillo, who was not wearing a seat belt, was driving the Maxima. Dobia-Castillo is listed with no injuries.

The Maxima was headed West on Fir Road when it crossed the center line. The Outback was headed south on CR 303. The two cars crashed in the curve where there’s no traffic control.

It all happened just before 4:00 this afternoon.

Boles and Mulkey were taken to a local hospital. Boles car was totaled and Mulkey’s is listed with extensive damage.