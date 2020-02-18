Man Allegedly Pulls Knife on Pair at Joplin Courthouse

JOPLIN, MO.– A local attorney is credited for stopping what could have been a dangerous situation at the Joplin courthouse earlier this afternoon. In what’s now being called a road rage incident. It all happened around 1:30 this afternoon in the parking lot of the courthouse.



64-year-old Robby McCumber of Galena got into a fight with a male and female in another car over a parking spot.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s office says the male and female got out of their vehicle and went inside the courthouse.

That’s when McCumber followed them in and pulled out a knife.



A local attorney leaving the facility saw what was going on and held McCumber at gunpoint until courthouse security could detain McCumber.

McCumber is now facing multiple charges: Two counts of second degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of brass knuckles.