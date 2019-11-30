Mall sees annual Black Friday rush

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin shoppers were out at the mall early this morning taking part in Black Friday shopping.

Shoppers started lining up Thursday evening to get some of the best deals the mall had to offer.

By Friday morning, shoppers were not out in full force like in past years.

Many people say they did most of their shopping online because of convenience.

Some stores continuing to see their usual long lines and big crowds.

Shopper Haylee Smith said, “I was hoping to get in Victoria Secret, but it was so packed. I like was sprinting. I was mall walking so fast. It was a long wait too. We were waiting there for like 30 minutes.”

Another shopper, Shanon Mayes, said, “We were probably in and out in about 30 minutes. It wasn’t really bad. The crowd was pretty friendly too. It wasn’t terrible. We didn’t get trampled or anything like that so it was nice.”

Once more stores started to open, more shoppers began arriving.

With the popularity of online shopping, Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday, many shoppers say they only come out for the stores giving the better deals.