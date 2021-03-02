“Malfunction” during the MO/KS Statewide Tornado Drill

FOUR STATE REGION (KSNF/KODE) — Some sort of issue happened during the Kansas/Missouri Statewide Tornado Drill Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis calls the issue a “malfunction” between the Weather Emergency Alert System and the NWS.

There has been confusion this morning with our test of the tornado warning system as part of the tornado drill. There was a malfunction between the NWS & the Weather Emergency Alert (WEA) system. The test warning should have not activated WEA. We apologize for the inconvenience. — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) March 2, 2021

Meanwhile, NWS Kansas City says the word “TEST” was supposed to be on the alert. They are looking into the cause.

Concerning the recent tornado drill. The National Weather Service issued a properly coded TEST tornado warning. Somewhere in the Wireless Emergency Alert System chain, the message was misinterpreted as an actual warning and sent it out that way. We are looking into the cause NWS Kansas City Twitter

Either way, many NWS offices across both states were quick to jump on social media and remind everyone today was just a test and only a test.