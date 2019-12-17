Male breast cancer, while rare, typically more aggressive

JOPLIN, Mo. — Breast cancer is a disease that doesn’t just affect women.

While it’s not very common, men can also get it.

We learn more about how it affects males in this month’s Freeman Health buddy check 16.

Dr. Chance Matthiesen, Medical Director Freeman Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute, said, “The most important thing to realize about male breast cancer is, it’s extremely rare.”

Mattheisen says that makes it hard to study — but a few things are known about the illness.

“There is a strong genetic component. So, certainly we see a familial mutation in genetics that is commonly associated with breast cancers.”

So, it may be a good idea for anyone to get screened if there’s a history of male breast cancer in the family.

“We know that breast cancer follows hereditary patterns, we know male breast cancer follows hereditary patterns, so it’s just something people need to be aware of in their family history.”

Male breast cancer tends to be more aggressive too.

“There’s a lot of reasons for that. One is under-diagnosis. Men do not perform screening mammograms. It’s not required because it’s so rare.”

Men aren’t necessarily going to do a self breast exam like a woman might, either.

In fact, for women, those proactive screening programs can catch breast cancer in its early stages.

“Contrast that to male breast cancer, often those aren’t diagnosed until they’re extremely locally advanced, often Stage 4, metastatic, and not curable.”

Treatment is basically the same as it would be for a female.

But, there are no official guidelines for self examination, so if a man feels a lump in the breast area, he shouldn’t hesitate to talk to a doctor.

“I think what’s important is that they realize that breast cancer can affect males as well, and they should have that investigated sooner than later.”