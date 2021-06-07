Making accidental phone calls and hanging up causes stress for dispatchers

NEWTON COUNTY, MO – 9-1-1 calls happen every day, but not all of them are intentional.

Not only does it create more stress, but so far this year, the Newton County Central Dispatch has gotten over 1,200 9-1-1 hang-up calls.

That adds up to just over 6 a day.

Even is the call is by accident, if the caller hangs up, dispatch is required to send an officer out.

Tom Oliphant with Newton County Dispatch says these calls typically jump up during the summer because more kids are at home.

With the added accidental calls, Oliphant says it can create more stress for dispatch.

“There is some stress with it, and it’s not so much as having to address the issue, but its the unknown. Is this an emergency, or not. If it is, what type of emergency is this, do they need police, fire, ambulance.” Says Tom Oliphant, Newton County Central Dispatch Operations Manager.

Oliphant adds that the number of 9-1-1 hang-ups last year was 3,300.

Now Oliphant says is you do happen to call 9-1-1 by accident, don’t hang up. They will ask you a series of questions, but they just want to confirm you’re okay.