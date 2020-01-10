Make it 1,000: Sarcoxie’s Ramirez hits career milestone at Thursday’s game

Fans packed the stadium of A.L. Gurley Gymnasium Thursday night as the Lady Bears of Sarcoxie took on the Everton Lady Tigers.

And, it wasn’t just any other night for Sarcoxie as junior Annette Ramirez was expected to hit a career milestone.

Monday night’s match up against Greenfield saw Ramirez only 33 points away from her 1,000 but fell short — only 3 points shy of the celebration.

But, Thursday was a completely new ballgame. Ramirez only needed a shot from downtown to join the 1,000 Club — leaving the crowd on the edge of their seats from the tip-off.

The first shot? A miss. The second? Another.

Is it true the third time’s a charm?

A quick cut down the baseline from one end to the other, Ramirez gets fed the ball while wide open.

And it’s good.

The room exploded as her teammates jumped for joy and cheers from her hometown boomed.

But, that wasn’t enough for Ramirez as she later went on total 44 points for the night — 33 of those just in the first quarter.

Coach April Ellis and the Lady Bears march onto victory with a 79-25 victory over Everton, advancing Sarcoxie to a 4-3 record.