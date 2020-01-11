Make A Wish Foundation makes three Carthage student’s dreams come true

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Granting wishes may seem like the stuff of fairy tales, but today it’s happening in real life for three Carthage students.

Caleb Bayless, CIC Asst. Principal, said, “Audience, are you ready? Yes!”

Hundreds of Carthage students are all wound up for a school assembly trivia contest.

At least, that’s how it started out.

But questions about cruise ships and Hawaiian statehood connected to some real world results.

Austin Davis, Carthage 6th Grader, said, “I got my Make A Wish to Royal Caribbean Cruise at Cocoa Cay.”

Paige Talbot, 5th Grader, said, “Trip to Hawaii, a vacation.”

Quill Baxter, 3rd Grader, said, “I got a wish, my Make a Wish came true. Disney World.”

Austin Davis, Paige Talbot, and Quill Baxter are getting a break from an endless round of doctor’s visits and treatments.

They’ve faced cancer, cystic fibrosis, and cerebral palsy.

Brooke Shanks, Make A Wish, said, “All these kiddos are going through a tough time, whether it’s in the current moment or previous or getting ready to go through such a tough time. So just to be able to give them some excitement, some encouragement to keep pushing forward to show them some excitement where they’re worth it, is very important.”

Volunteers say this is the first time Make A Wish Missouri has surprised three students at once, creating extra excitement.

And while it was a big surprise, Davis admits he spotted a few signs before the official reveal.

Austin Davis, Carthage 6th Grader, said, “When I noticed they were here and my parents were here and a few signs that my teacher gave me and my friend to hold said wish on it, I caught on really quick.”