Major upgrades coming to rural Southwest Missouri square

SARCOXIE, Mo.—Big changes are on their way to a small Southwest Missouri town.

“These buildings have needed renovated for a long, long time,” explained Don Triplett.

Triplett has been the Sarcoxie mayor for 12 years and has since been on a mission to preserve the city’s rich history.

The Sarcoxie historic square features a number of structures dating back to the late 1800’s, sanding tall throughout several generations of small businesses and decades of harsh Missouri temperatures. Some buildings had even caught fire and burned to the ground.

“Most of these buildings have the original wooden foundations keeping them together whereas others were rebuilt with metal,” Triplett explained.

The southeast corner housed one of the city’s historic buildings. But in 2005, the building collapsed, taking years memories and history down with it.

“In that moment, I saw just how bad things were getting and saw things slowly start to deteriorate,” Triplett added. “I thought ‘Never again will this happen to us.’”

I💜Sarcoxie shows city pride on the town’s historic square

The Sarcoxie Veterans Memorial sits at the southwest corner of the square, displaying names of veterans all throughout the community.

Since then, the city has been collaborating with area businesses, the police department, non-profits, and the R-II School District to breathe life back into the square.

Volunteer organizations like the I💜Sarcoxie program work to upgrade city housing. The group takes applications and assists residents on an as-needed basis, helping properties with exterior repairs like painting, lawn care, and even installing wheelchair ramps.

But, even individual volunteers like Michelle Gautz have poured their hearts and souls into the city — spearheading grassroots projects like the Sarcoxie Veterans Memorial.

“We wanted a way to show pride in our town and say ‘thank you’ to those who gave us everything.”

A January 8 Facebook post by the city headlined the memorial along with a digital sign on the square in Sarcoxie’s list accomplishments for 2019.

And on the same post, a vision for 2020.

One of the major projects focuses on revamping the Sarcoxie Public Library.

Sarcoxie city officials gave the green light on funding for a complete renovation of the building, including adding in a coffee shop.

“The city council granted funding to fully renovate the library this year.”

And, as for the former site of the collapsed building, Triplett adds that there’s a lot in store for the now-empty lot.

Could this empty lot be the location of Sarcoxie’s next biggest project?

“The city is considering building a new venue in the lot, there’s talks about bringing more to the east side of the square — adding in public restrooms, a laundromat, maybe a skating rink.”

The 4,000 sq ft. venue would host various events throughout the seasons, including farmer’s markets, banquets, and business expos.

But, although ideas for the future of the square are still being thrown into the mix, Triplett says there’s one overarching goal: to bring community back to the Oldest Town in Jasper County.

“We just want people to be proud of their hometown again.”