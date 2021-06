JOPLIN, MO – Two people are in the hospital following a three vehicle crash.



The Joplin Police Department Major Crash Team responded to a crash on West 20th and Empire Street around 9:30 on Friday



Authorities say the crash was caused when the westbound pickup truck crossed the center line hitting the two oncoming eastbound vehicles.



Police believe alcohol could have contributed to the crash.



Two people who were involved in the crash were rushed to area hospitals.



An investigation is underway.