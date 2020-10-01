Major air carrier has donated 250,000 pound of food to Carthage Crisis Center

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local shelter says one airline company has been a godsend during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many ministries, the Carthage Crisis Center has had to serve a lot more meals since the pandemic started. But director Jim Benton says a major air carrier has helped them keep up with that added demand.

Benton says Delta Airlines stores first class meals in the Carthage Underground. Rather than throw them out when they get near their expiration date, they’ve been giving them to the center.

Jim Benton, Executive Director, Carthage Crisis Center, said, “We were contacted by a Delta representative through the local Americold and their underground storage and through them these last six months we’ve received just about 250,000 pounds of food from Delta.”

Benton says the airline has even donated other items before, including silverware.