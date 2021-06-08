Maintenance unemployment comes to an end in Southwest Missouri.

NEWTON COUNTY, MO – Maintenance work has been hard to come by for one Southwest Missouri county, and because of it, others have had to pick up the slack.

Currently, Newton County has no maintenance workers.

Because of that, the workload has been picked on the construction crews back.

The last time Newton County had anyone on its maintenance crew was back in January.

Now with no one, the county has had to take a different approach.

“Working on a skeleton crew with two construction, my construction crew taking over the maintenance responsibilities, so it’s definitely hard, we can do it, but it’s hard.” Says David Osborn, Newton County Commissioner District 2.

“We’ve not only had to pick up maintenance, we’ve also had to pick up grounds keeping and also try to do construction as well. So, I kind of got thrown into it at the last minute.” Says Jake Channel, Newton County Construction Worker.

Not only has construction had to take on the roll as maintenance for the county, but they’ve had to put projects of their own on hold.

“They’ve had to stop construction jobs, and they’ve had to do just the maintenance obviously. I mean they’ll try and get to some construction jobs, some projects that are on there, but we have different projects that we have to get accomplished here throughout the county and they don’t stop, so they just kind of pile up.” Says Osborn.

While their construction workload is adding up, they wish they could get to it sooner.

“I’m not a big fan of mowing, and I don’t like leaky pipes, so if somebody else wants to take over that I’d gladly let them do it.” Says Channel.

Channel adds although time flies by faster with picking up maintenance jobs, he looks forward to getting back to what he solely does best.

Osborn says now that unemployment benefits are soon coming to an end in Missouri, they are starting to see more application, and he’s excited to fill the spots.