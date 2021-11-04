Main Street briefly closed to fix Joplin’s “Old Glory” American flag

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Old Glory” got some extra attention, this morning, at Joplin’s City Hall. A project that literally stopped traffic.

A portion of Main Street was blocked off for a few hours. Why? The aforementioned “Old Glory.”

Crews needed the space to position a crane, which helped workers get high enough to free the American flag wrapped around its flag pole. A storm last week caused it. Steps have been taken to make sure it hopefully won’t happen again.

“We’re actually flying a smaller flag this time. Rather than an 8 x 12 nylon flag — we’re flying a 6 x 10 just so that we don’t ever have to worry about that happening again,” said Jeff Tennis, Joplin Bldg. Maintenance.

Crews also took the time to do some routine maintenance for the flag poles — replacing ropes that can deteriorate from exposure to the elements.