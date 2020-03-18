Mahomes’ foundation donates $100K to local organizations plus 15K meals to Harvesters

KANSAS CITY, Mo (WDAF). — Patrick Mahomes is joining his teammates in giving back to the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs quarterback’s foundation “15 and the Mahomies” announced it will donate $100,000 to Kansas City public school lunch programs and other local organizations that provide meals and household items for families in need.

We’re with you KC! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gFVOmnDEHn — 15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) March 17, 2020

Mahomes himself is also donating enough for 15,000 meals to Harvesters Community Food Bank.

That Harvesters donation stems from a challenge wide receiver Tyreek Hill made on Monday to his teammates.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is changing our daily lives,” Hill tweeted. “Today my foundation will be partnering with Harvesters to donate meals to families and youth who are now without their free breakfast and lunch programs.”

Hill donated 6,000 meals to local families and then he called out his fellow Chiefs to do the same.

Travis Kelce took it up a notch earlier Tuesday. He doubled the Cheetah’s donation.

“I got your 6k and will raise you another 6k meals,” Kelce tweeted in response to Hill’s challenge.

Together those two donated enough for 18,000 meals for local families. Now with Mahomes’ donation, they’ll provide 33,000 meals.

Kelce also donated to Operation Breakthrough, providing all the food and supplies the nonprofit needs for the next 15 weeks “to keep it business as usual for the kids.”