Magical Fall Morning in Downtown Joplin with Wizards Galore

(64801) — Downtown Joplin was all magical with costumes and wands and wizards and families and fun Saturday morning.

2nd annual Wizarding Run and Fall Festival in Downtown Joplin. This year partial proceeds benefit Fostering Hope.

Take a magical journey through town with wizardly sights and sounds along the way and a detour through a dark and sinister alley in the last mile! Wizarding Run event page

Distances included a 5K and a 1 Mile Fun Run. Main Street closed to traffic.

Mom and dad of McKinsey said they had a great time. They attended a Wizarding Run in Springfield but Joplin is the best. They’ve now attended both Joplin runs.

McKinsey at times shows and sells her art at Empire Market. She’s in the off-season now since school is in session mom says. (Thank♥️you! What an awesome family. ~Shan)

FOSTERING HOPE

A portion of the proceeds goes to an organization that has a fresh and hopeful angle on the Foster Care system.

Fostering Hope exists to bring a community together to provide hope and support to the local foster care system. We believe that these are not the government’s children, but they are our children, and we as a community have the responsibility to care for them. Though children in foster care come from hard places, we, as an organization, refuse to believe that they are destined for a life of chaos and pain. Fostering Hope Purpose [portion, to read more, click: http://fostering-hope.com/ ]