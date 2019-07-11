Lyndon’s Law makes Missouri roads and bridges a safer place to work

MISSOURI – A new law is designed to make Missouri roads and bridges a safer place to work.

It’s called Lyndon’s Law and it was signed recently by Governor Mike Parson.

It authorizes the Missouri Department of Revenue to automatically revoke the driver’s license of anyone that hits a highway or utility worker in a work zone or an emergency responder in an emergency zone.

Lyndon Ebker was a 30-year MoDOT employee when he was struck and killed in a Franklin County work zone by a motorist back in 2016.