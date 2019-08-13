Lyft offers discounted rides on Labor Day weekend

This month Missourians can get a safe, sober, and cheaper ride to and from summer activities.

Ride-share company Lyft is partnering with the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety to offer discounted rides starting this Friday, and lasting until Labor Day.

If you use the promo code “Mo-Lyft-19,” you get $5 off your ride as long as your trip starts and ends in the Show-Me-State.

It’s all a part of a campaign to reduce the amount of dangerous and deadly accidents involving drunk drivers. Officials also hope to shed light on the consequences of driving under the influence and emphasize that there are a lot of options when it comes to finding a sober ride.

Last year in Missouri, almost 200 people were killed and several hundred were injured in crashes where at least one person was impaired.