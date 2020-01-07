Lowe’s provides a makeover to benefit Lafayette House

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local thrift store is getting a major face-lift, and the price tag isn’t bad at all.

Second Chances, a thrift store in Joplin, is usually open each day of the week.

But not on this Monday, and there was a good reason why.

All proceeds from the sale of items inside the store go to help fund Lafayette House, a shelter for domestic abuse and a host of other programs in Joplin.

The project is part of the Lowe’s Heroes Project, in which store employees pick a non-profit organization that makes a difference in the community.

Clay Callison, Joplin Lowe’s Store Manager, said, “And within our given funds and decided a new cash area, some painting, some shelving and everything would be a great update for them.”

Linda Gardner, Manager, Second Chances, said, “So exciting to have some help with the face-lift on the store, uh, we don’t have a lot of proceeds that goes towards getting to redo things and we’ve been in the need of a makeover for quite some time so it was a real blessing to have them want to come in and do some things for us to make our store look better.”

There are 12 members of the Joplin Lowe’s store that are doing the work and each one of them are donating their time.

“It was a great chance to come over here and see what we could do to help them, it’s a great not profit organization, I really enjoy the message and everything they do for the community so it was definitely an each chance to come over and help out,” said Callison.

The new and improved Second Chances reopens to the public on Tuesday.