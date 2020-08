PARSONS, Kan. — The Parsons Police Department says it has lowered its violent crime rate from 2018.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has released its 2019 uniform crime report.

It shows the violent crimes rate in parsons dropped from 9.6 percent in 2018 to 7.6.

In 2019 Parsons had 73 total violent crimes.

Seargent Jason Ludwig attributes this decrease as a direct result of the partnership that the citizens have with the police department and shows that ‘see it, hear it, report it’ does work.