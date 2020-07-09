Lowell man arrested for kidnapping, sexual assault

by: Gary Gilbert

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An employee who works in Custodial Services in Facilities Management at the University of Arkansas was arrested on Tuesday for a warrant out of Lowell.

Jason Qualls, 43, was arrested for three counts of second-degree sexual assault and three counts of kidnapping.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a relative when she was a minor, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The minor told police she is still scared of him, according to the affidavit.

Qualls is currently being held in the Benton County Jail on a $40,000 bond. His next court appearance will be on August 17.

