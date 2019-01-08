Lowe's adding 65,000+ jobs in 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KARK - Home improvement retailer Lowe's is making a big investment in its workforce.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has announced plans to hire more than 65,000 associates this year to improve customer service and product availability.

A company news release reveals the hiring investments will include:

More than 50,000 seasonal positions as Lowe’s positions itself as the go-to home improvement retailer for customers’ spring indoor and outdoor projects. These seasonal positions will be posted to Lowes.com/careers beginning mid-January for certain locations.

Nearly 10,000 permanent associates as part of a Merchandising Service Team (MST) focused on best-in-class inventory management, which includes the execution of critical tasks such as general bay service and resets. The implementation of the MST will improve in-stock availability and allow Red Vest associates to spend more time serving customers by reducing time spent on tasks.

Approximately 6,000 full-time assistant store manager and department supervisor roles to improve customer service and leadership.

More than 2,000 technology roles, including software engineers, data scientists and other digital positions, to build and enhance core technology capabilities and deliver on our omnichannel strategy. The first 500 of these technology positions will be posted and filled throughout 2019.

“We are sharpening our focus on retail fundamentals and simplifying our business,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We are investing in key leadership positions across our stores to enhance customer service while also creating jobs that will improve the availability of our most popular products, transform our technology infrastructure and provide more access for customers to the home improvement expertise of our store Associates.”

As part of this strategic effort, the company has reduced some in-store support functions to simplify operations, including discontinuing the Project Specialist Interiors program. The company will continue to provide interior installations, such as cabinets, countertops and flooring, as well as its Project Specialist Exteriors program to support customers in exterior projects such as roofing, siding, fencing and windows.

For career opportunities at Lowe’s, visit Lowes.com/careers. The MST, assistant store manager and department supervisor roles are currently available. Seasonal hiring roles will be posted and begin accepting applications beginning mid-January for certain locations and the technology roles will be posted throughout 2019.