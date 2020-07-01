KANSAS — Low-income Kansas seniors may now be eligible for funds to purchase produce from area farmers markets.

To be eligible for the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, the individual must be at least 60 years old.

And they must be at or below the 185% of the federal poverty level.

Checks will be allocated in five dollar increments to be used at participating farmers markets from July 1st to November 1st.

Applications will be available at the Pittsburg Public Housing Authority office at 216 North Broadway, Suite G.

Call 620-232-1210 to obtain your application, the office is currently closed to the public due to covid-19.